Northern Kentucky takes on Illinois State following Warrick’s 24-point game

Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3, 2-0 Horizon League) at Illinois State Redbirds (5-3, 2-0 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Northern Kentucky Norse (5-3, 2-0 Horizon League) at Illinois State Redbirds (5-3, 2-0 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Illinois State Redbirds after Marques Warrick scored 24 points in Northern Kentucky’s 71-55 victory against the IUPUI Jaguars.

The Redbirds are 3-0 in home games. Illinois State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Norse have gone 1-3 away from home. Northern Kentucky is eighth in the Horizon League with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Keeyan Itejere averaging 1.6.

Illinois State averages 67.8 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 69.8 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Illinois State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is shooting 41.4% and averaging 11.1 points for the Redbirds. Luke Kasubke is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Illinois State.

Warrick is averaging 18.5 points for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 15.9 points for Northern Kentucky.

