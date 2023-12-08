Northern Kentucky hosts Freeman and Akron

Akron Zips (5-3) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4, 2-0 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (5-3) at Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4, 2-0 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces the Northern Kentucky Norse after Enrique Freeman scored 21 points in Akron’s 67-52 victory against the Bradley Braves.

The Norse have gone 4-0 in home games. Northern Kentucky ranks third in the Horizon League with 35.3 points per game in the paint led by Keeyan Itejere averaging 6.7.

The Zips are 1-1 in road games. Akron has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Kentucky averages 71.3 points, 5.8 more per game than the 65.5 Akron allows. Akron has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marques Warrick averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Sam Vinson is shooting 44.7% and averaging 14.7 points for Northern Kentucky.

Mikal Dawson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Freeman is averaging 17.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Akron.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

