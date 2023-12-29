Northern Kentucky faces Purdue Fort Wayne for conference matchup

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday,…

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Roberts and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons host Sam Vinson and the Northern Kentucky Norse in Horizon League action.

The Mastodons are 6-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks second in the Horizon League in team defense, allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Norse are 2-0 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky is second in the Horizon League with 14.7 assists per game led by Michael Bradley averaging 4.6.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky scores 6.4 more points per game (73.3) than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up (66.9).

The Mastodons and Norse match up Friday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.7 points for the Mastodons. Quinton Morton-Robertson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Marques Warrick is averaging 18.5 points for the Norse. Vinson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

