Northern Iowa hosts Richmond following King’s 29-point game

Richmond Spiders (5-3) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6, 0-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Richmond Spiders (5-3) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-6, 0-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the Northern Iowa Panthers after Jordan King scored 29 points in Richmond’s 88-69 victory against the William & Mary Tribe.

The Panthers are 1-1 on their home court. Northern Iowa is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Spiders are 0-2 in road games. Richmond ranks third in the A-10 with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Neal Quinn averaging 5.1.

Northern Iowa scores 75.4 points, 9.1 more per game than the 66.3 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Northern Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Heise is shooting 47.4% and averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Northern Iowa.

King is averaging 21 points for the Spiders. Quinn is averaging 14.1 points, six rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 blocks for Richmond.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.