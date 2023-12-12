Northern Iowa hosts Prairie View A&M after Born’s 31-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7, 0-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) at Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7, 0-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -14; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Bowen Born scored 31 points in Northern Iowa’s 84-80 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Northern Iowa Panthers are 2-1 on their home court. Northern Iowa ranks sixth in the MVC with 14.2 assists per game led by Nate Heise averaging 3.0.

The Prairie View A&M Panthers are 2-4 in road games. Prairie View A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Nunley averaging 2.1.

Northern Iowa makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Prairie View A&M has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Prairie View A&M averages 72.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 75.9 Northern Iowa allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heise is shooting 45.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Northern Iowa Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Northern Iowa.

Charles Smith IV averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Prairie View A&M Panthers, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Chris Felix Jr. is averaging 13 points for Prairie View A&M.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

