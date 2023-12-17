Northern Iowa hosts Alcorn State following Heise’s 25-point outing

Alcorn State Braves (1-9) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7, 0-2 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alcorn State Braves (1-9) at Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7, 0-2 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts the Alcorn State Braves after Nate Heise scored 25 points in Northern Iowa’s 74-55 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Panthers have gone 3-1 at home. Northern Iowa is 3-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Braves are 0-9 on the road. Alcorn State has a 0-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Iowa scores 75.9 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 87.2 Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Northern Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heise is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Panthers.

Jeremiah Gambrell is shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 10.5 points. Jeremiah Kendall is averaging 15 points and 7.1 rebounds for Alcorn State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.