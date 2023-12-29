Northern Illinois visits Iowa following Perkins’ 23-point performance

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -16.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts the Northern Illinois Huskies after Tony Perkins scored 23 points in Iowa’s 103-81 victory over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Hawkeyes are 5-1 in home games. Iowa scores 86.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Huskies are 2-3 on the road. Northern Illinois averages 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

Iowa scores 86.6 points, 10.4 more per game than the 76.2 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Hawkeyes. Perkins is averaging 14.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Iowa.

David Coit is averaging 17.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Huskies. Zarigue Nutter is averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for Northern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 83.1 points, 38.0 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.