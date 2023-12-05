Northern Illinois plays Indiana State following Amos’ 26-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (7-1, 2-0 MVC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Indiana State Sycamores (7-1, 2-0 MVC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -7.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts the Indiana State Sycamores after Xavier Amos scored 26 points in Northern Illinois’ 89-67 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Huskies have gone 2-0 in home games. Northern Illinois is second in the MAC scoring 84.6 points while shooting 48.9% from the field.

The Sycamores have gone 1-1 away from home. Indiana State averages 17.5 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Robbie Avila with 4.2.

Northern Illinois makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (44.5%). Indiana State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Northern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is shooting 41.7% and averaging 19.6 points for the Huskies. Amos is averaging 12.7 points for Northern Illinois.

Isaiah Swope is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Sycamores. Jayson Kent is averaging 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for Indiana State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.