Northern Illinois hosts Northern Iowa after Heise’s 24-point outing

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7, 0-2 MVC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4)

DeKalb, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa plays the Northern Illinois Huskies after Nate Heise scored 24 points in Northern Iowa’s 100-82 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Huskies are 3-1 in home games. Northern Illinois has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 0-4 on the road. Northern Iowa ranks seventh in the MVC with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Tytan Anderson averaging 6.7.

Northern Illinois scores 82.2 points, 7.5 more per game than the 74.7 Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Northern Illinois allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Northern Illinois.

Heise is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

