Northern Illinois hosts Indiana State after Amos’ 26-point performance

Indiana State Sycamores (7-1, 2-0 MVC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-2)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on the Indiana State Sycamores after Xavier Amos scored 26 points in Northern Illinois’ 89-67 loss to the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Huskies have gone 2-0 in home games. Northern Illinois averages 84.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Sycamores are 1-1 on the road. Indiana State ranks fourth in college basketball averaging 11.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 41.5% from deep. Isaiah Swope leads the team averaging 3.8 makes while shooting 46.2% from 3-point range.

Northern Illinois averages 84.6 points, 11.1 more per game than the 73.5 Indiana State allows. Indiana State scores 8.5 more points per game (87.1) than Northern Illinois gives up (78.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Amos is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Northern Illinois.

Swope is averaging 18.8 points and 2.4 steals for the Sycamores. Jayson Kent is averaging 13.6 points for Indiana State.

