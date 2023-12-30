Live Radio
Northern Colorado wins 92-77 over Northern Arizona in the Big Sky opener for both teams

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 7:07 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jaron Rillie had 18 points in Northern Colorado’s 92-77 victory against Northern Arizona on Saturday night in the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Rillie was 6-of-7 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bears (6-6). Langston Reynolds scored 17 points and added five assists. Brock Wisne finished 8 of 8 from the floor to finish with 16 points.

The Lumberjacks (6-7) were led in scoring by Trenton McLaughlin, who finished with 20 points. Diego Campisano added 12 points for Northern Arizona. In addition, Oakland Fort finished with 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

