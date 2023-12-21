Northern Colorado visits Petraitis and Air Force

Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) at Air Force Falcons (7-4) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons…

Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) at Air Force Falcons (7-4)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -8; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force hosts the Northern Colorado Bears after Rytis Petraitis scored 21 points in Air Force’s 76-73 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Falcons are 4-2 in home games. Air Force has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 0-4 in road games. Northern Colorado is the Big Sky leader with 26.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Saint Thomas averaging 8.1.

Air Force’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 12.9 more points per game (76.3) than Air Force gives up to opponents (63.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Taylor is scoring 18.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Falcons.

Thomas is averaging 17.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears. Dejour Reaves is averaging 15.7 points for Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

