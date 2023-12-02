Northern Colorado hosts CSU Northridge following Allen-Eikens’ 32-point performance

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-2) at Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4;…

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-2) at Northern Colorado Bears (3-4)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on the Northern Colorado Bears after De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 32 points in CSU Northridge’s 80-69 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Bears have gone 2-1 in home games. Northern Colorado is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Matadors are 3-1 on the road. CSU Northridge is the top team in the Big West with 50.9 points per game in the paint led by Allen-Eikens averaging 15.0.

Northern Colorado makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). CSU Northridge averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Northern Colorado gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Abercrombie averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Saint Thomas is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.0 points for Northern Colorado.

Allen-Eikens is averaging 20.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 14.3 points and 1.7 steals for CSU Northridge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.