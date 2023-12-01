Northern Colorado hosts CSU Northridge after Allen-Eikens’ 32-point showing

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-2) at Northern Colorado Bears (3-4) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes…

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-2) at Northern Colorado Bears (3-4)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge takes on the Northern Colorado Bears after De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 32 points in CSU Northridge’s 80-69 win against the Pacific Tigers.

The Bears have gone 2-1 at home. Northern Colorado averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.0 points per game.

The Matadors are 3-1 on the road. CSU Northridge ranks ninth in the Big West shooting 29.2% from 3-point range.

Northern Colorado makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). CSU Northridge has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 43.3% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Abercrombie is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10 points and 5.1 rebounds. Saint Thomas is shooting 45.8% and averaging 15.0 points for Northern Colorado.

Allen-Eikens is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Matadors. Dionte Bostick is averaging 14.3 points for CSU Northridge.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

