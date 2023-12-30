Northern Arizona visits Northern Colorado following Thomas’ 24-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6) at Northern Colorado Bears (5-6) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5;…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-6) at Northern Colorado Bears (5-6)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks after Saint Thomas scored 24 points in Northern Colorado’s 83-79 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Bears are 3-1 on their home court. Northern Colorado is sixth in the Big Sky with 13.5 assists per game led by Thomas averaging 3.5.

The Lumberjacks have gone 3-5 away from home. Northern Arizona ranks seventh in the Big Sky scoring 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Carson Basham averaging 7.3.

Northern Colorado averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Northern Colorado allows.

The Bears and Lumberjacks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is averaging 18.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bears. Dejour Reaves is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Trenton McLaughlin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Jayden Jackson is shooting 49.4% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

