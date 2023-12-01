Northern Arizona take on Pacific in non-conference play

Pacific Tigers (4-4) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Trenton McLaughlin and the…

Pacific Tigers (4-4) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trenton McLaughlin and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks host Donovan Williams and the Pacific Tigers in a non-conference matchup.

The Lumberjacks play their first home game after going 2-5 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site contests to start the season. Northern Arizona averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 1-1 in road games. Pacific is 0-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Northern Arizona averages 62.0 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 74.5 Pacific allows. Pacific averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Northern Arizona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 12.9 points and 2.1 steals. Jayden Jackson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 11.3 points for Northern Arizona.

Judson Martindale is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds for Pacific.

