Northern Arizona take on Pacific in non-conference play

Pacific Tigers (4-4) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -4.5; over/under…

Pacific Tigers (4-4) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trenton McLaughlin and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks host Donovan Williams and the Pacific Tigers in non-conference play.

The Lumberjacks play their first home game after going 2-5 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site matchups to begin the season. Northern Arizona is 0-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 1-1 in road games. Pacific has a 0-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Northern Arizona is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Pacific allows to opponents. Pacific averages 67.6 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 75.7 Northern Arizona gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 12.9 points and 2.1 steals. Jayden Jackson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 11.3 points for Northern Arizona.

Judson Martindale is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Williams is averaging 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds for Pacific.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

