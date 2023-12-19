Northern Arizona faces San Francisco on 4-game win streak

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-5) at San Francisco Dons (8-4) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona will…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-5) at San Francisco Dons (8-4)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Lumberjacks take on San Francisco.

The Dons have gone 5-0 in home games. San Francisco is seventh in the WCC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jonathan Mogbo averaging 6.3.

The Lumberjacks are 3-4 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks seventh in the Big Sky allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

San Francisco makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). Northern Arizona averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than San Francisco allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 9.5 points and 3.3 assists for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 15.8 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

Liam Lloyd is averaging eight points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lumberjacks. Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 17.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.