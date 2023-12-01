Northeastern hosts Old Dominion following Jenkins’ 20-point showing

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) at Northeastern Huskies (3-5) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces the Northeastern…

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-3) at Northeastern Huskies (3-5)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces the Northeastern Huskies after Chaunce Jenkins scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 69-68 victory over the Radford Highlanders.

The Huskies are 1-0 on their home court. Northeastern is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Monarchs are 0-2 on the road. Old Dominion is sixth in the Sun Belt with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Tyrone Williams averaging 7.2.

Northeastern makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Old Dominion averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Northeastern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Sakota is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for Northeastern.

Jenkins is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Monarchs. Vasean Allette is averaging 11.2 points for Old Dominion.

