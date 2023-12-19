CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Northeastern faces Cent. Conn. St., looks to end road losing streak

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 3:42 AM

Northeastern Huskies (4-7) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (4-6)

New Britain, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hits the road against Cent. Conn. St. looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Blue Devils are 2-1 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 1-5 on the road. Northeastern has a 0-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 72.4 points per game, 4.8 more than the 67.6 Cent. Conn. St. allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allan Jeanne-Rose is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jordan Jones is averaging 10.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 47.8% for Cent. Conn. St..

Jared Turner averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Chris Doherty is averaging 11.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

