North Texas Mean Green face the Fordham Rams

Fordham Rams (4-5) vs. North Texas Mean Green (5-3) New York; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green…

Fordham Rams (4-5) vs. North Texas Mean Green (5-3)

New York; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -6.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: The North Texas Mean Green square off against the Fordham Rams in Brooklyn, New York.

The Mean Green have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. North Texas averages 69.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Rams are 4-5 in non-conference play. Fordham leads the A-10 scoring 13.3 fast break points per game.

North Texas scores 69.9 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 69.6 Fordham allows. Fordham averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 14.4 points. Aaron Scott is shooting 45.3% and averaging 13.6 points for North Texas.

Japhet Medor is averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Rams. Joshua Rivera is averaging 11.1 points for Fordham.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.