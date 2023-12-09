North Texas Mean Green and the Fordham Rams square off in Brooklyn, New York

Fordham Rams (4-5) vs. North Texas Mean Green (5-3) New York; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Fordham Rams…

Fordham Rams (4-5) vs. North Texas Mean Green (5-3)

New York; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Fordham Rams and the North Texas Mean Green square off in Brooklyn, New York.

The Mean Green are 5-3 in non-conference play. North Texas is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Rams are 4-5 in non-conference play. Fordham is ninth in the A-10 allowing 69.6 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

North Texas averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Fordham allows. Fordham averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game North Texas gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Mean Green. Aaron Scott is averaging 13.6 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45.3% for North Texas.

Japhet Medor is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 11.6 points and 3.1 assists. Joshua Rivera is averaging 11.1 points for Fordham.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

