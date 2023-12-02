North Texas hosts Brown and Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) at North Texas Mean Green (4-2) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-7) at North Texas Mean Green (4-2)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -27.5; over/under is 118.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays the North Texas Mean Green after Rayquan Brown scored 24 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 68-65 overtime loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Mean Green are 3-0 on their home court. North Texas averages 69.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-7 in road games. Mississippi Valley State averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

North Texas scores 69.3 points per game, 15.6 fewer points than the 84.9 Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State’s 35.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than North Texas has given up to its opponents (39.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Scott is scoring 15.7 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards is averaging 14.3 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.4% for North Texas.

Brown is averaging 16.3 points for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.4 points and 2.1 steals for Mississippi Valley State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.