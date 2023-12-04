North Texas faces Boise State on 3-game win streak

North Texas Mean Green (5-2) at Boise State Broncos (4-3) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Texas…

North Texas Mean Green (5-2) at Boise State Broncos (4-3)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas seeks to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Mean Green take on Boise State.

The Broncos are 2-0 in home games. Boise State ranks seventh in the MWC with 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Tyson Degenhart averaging 6.7.

The Mean Green play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. North Texas is the top team in the AAC giving up only 56.7 points per game while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

Boise State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game North Texas allows. North Texas averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Boise State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Degenhart is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Boise State.

Aaron Scott is averaging 14.3 points for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards is averaging 13.6 points for North Texas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

