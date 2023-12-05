North Texas faces Boise State on 3-game win streak

North Texas Mean Green (5-2) at Boise State Broncos (4-3) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos…

North Texas Mean Green (5-2) at Boise State Broncos (4-3)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Mean Green take on Boise State.

The Broncos are 2-0 in home games. Boise State scores 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Mean Green play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. North Texas has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Boise State makes 41.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). North Texas averages 70.7 points per game, 3.4 more than the 67.3 Boise State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Broncos. Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Boise State.

Aaron Scott is averaging 14.3 points for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards is averaging 13.6 points for North Texas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

