North Florida visits Florida State after Miles’ 22-point game

North Florida Ospreys (7-5) at Florida State Seminoles (4-5, 0-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (7-5) at Florida State Seminoles (4-5, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -17; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces the Florida State Seminoles after Jasai Miles scored 22 points in North Florida’s 113-72 win against the Trinity Baptist Eagles.

The Seminoles have gone 2-2 at home. Florida State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Ospreys are 1-3 on the road. North Florida ranks eighth in the ASUN with 13.6 assists per game led by Ametri Moss averaging 3.3.

Florida State averages 75.7 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 72.0 North Florida allows. North Florida averages 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Florida State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 12.4 points. Jamir Watkins is shooting 45.6% and averaging 13.2 points for Florida State.

Dorian James is averaging 9.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Ospreys. Chaz Lanier is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Florida.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.