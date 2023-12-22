North Florida visits Abdur-Rahim and Georgia

North Florida Ospreys (7-6) at Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) Athens, Georgia; Friday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5; over/under…

North Florida Ospreys (7-6) at Georgia Bulldogs (8-3)

Athens, Georgia; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -16.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 23 points in Georgia’s 94-82 win against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 at home. Georgia has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Ospreys have gone 1-4 away from home. North Florida averages 79.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Georgia is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 44.7% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 9.9 more points per game (79.8) than Georgia gives up to opponents (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdur-Rahim is averaging 13.3 points for the Bulldogs.

Chaz Lanier is shooting 46.8% and averaging 16.1 points for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

