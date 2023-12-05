North Florida defeats Edward Waters 99-47

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chaz Lanier had 21 points in North Florida’s 99-47 victory over Edward Waters on Tuesday night.…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chaz Lanier had 21 points in North Florida’s 99-47 victory over Edward Waters on Tuesday night.

Lanier was 7 of 9 shooting (5 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Ospreys (5-5). Nate Lliteras scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Oscar Berry was 4 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Jeremiah Kwarteng led the way for the Tigers with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Goliath Mitchell added 12 points and two steals for Edward Waters. In addition, Kristian Ford had six points.

North Florida hosts Georgia Southern in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.