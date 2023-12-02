North Dakota visits Moses and UC Riverside

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-2) at UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5) Riverside, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-2) at UC Riverside Highlanders (3-5)

Riverside, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside hosts the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Isaiah Moses scored 21 points in UC Riverside’s 66-65 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Highlanders have gone 2-0 at home. UC Riverside ranks fifth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 34.0 rebounds. Kyle Owens leads the Highlanders with 4.5 boards.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 1-2 away from home. North Dakota is the top team in the Summit League with 40.5 points per game in the paint led by B.J. Omot averaging 10.0.

UC Riverside is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 44.3% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than UC Riverside gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moses is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 11.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.6% for UC Riverside.

Omot is averaging 15.9 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 15.6 points for North Dakota.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.