North Dakota visits CSU Fullerton following Jones’ 30-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-1) at CSU Fullerton Titans (2-4)

Fullerton, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton plays the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks after Max Jones scored 30 points in CSU Fullerton’s 85-72 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Titans are 1-0 in home games. CSU Fullerton is ninth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.8 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 1-1 away from home. North Dakota averages 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 44.7% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 78.4 points per game, 4.6 more than the 73.8 CSU Fullerton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Titans. Grayson Carper is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for CSU Fullerton.

B.J. Omot is averaging 17.3 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 16.0 points for North Dakota.

