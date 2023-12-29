North Dakota takes on St. Thomas after Ihenacho’s 22-point game

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-5) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-5)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Hawks -1; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Saint Thomas Tommies after Tyree Ihenacho scored 22 points in North Dakota’s 83-75 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-1 in home games. North Dakota is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tommies are 2-4 on the road. St. Thomas has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Dakota is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.9% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas averages 72.5 points per game, 3.0 more than the 69.5 North Dakota gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: B.J. Omot is averaging 16.5 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Parker Bjorklund is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tommies. Kendall Blue is averaging 9.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Tommies: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.