North Dakota State takes on Portland following overtime win

Portland Pilots (5-4) at North Dakota State Bison (5-4)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts the Portland Pilots following North Dakota State’s 83-78 overtime win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Bison are 3-0 in home games. North Dakota State is third in the Summit League in rebounding with 34.2 rebounds. Tajavis Miller leads the Bison with 6.0 boards.

The Pilots are 0-2 in road games. Portland ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

North Dakota State averages 76.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 78.0 Portland gives up. Portland averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than North Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bison. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 13.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 45.7% for North Dakota State.

Tyler Robertson is averaging 17 points and 5.2 assists for the Pilots. Tyler Harris is averaging 14.2 points for Portland.

