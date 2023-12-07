North Dakota State plays Portland following overtime win

Portland Pilots (5-4) at North Dakota State Bison (5-4) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison…

Portland Pilots (5-4) at North Dakota State Bison (5-4)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts the Portland Pilots after the Bison took down the San Jose State Spartans 83-78 in overtime.

The Bison are 3-0 in home games. North Dakota State is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Pilots are 0-2 on the road. Portland averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

North Dakota State scores 76.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 78.0 Portland allows. Portland averages 79.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the 75.8 North Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 9.4 points for North Dakota State.

Tyler Robertson is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Pilots. Tyler Harris is averaging 14.2 points for Portland.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.