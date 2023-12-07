Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » North Dakota State plays…

North Dakota State plays Portland following overtime win

The Associated Press

December 7, 2023, 3:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Portland Pilots (5-4) at North Dakota State Bison (5-4)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts the Portland Pilots after the Bison took down the San Jose State Spartans 83-78 in overtime.

The Bison are 3-0 in home games. North Dakota State is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Pilots are 0-2 on the road. Portland averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

North Dakota State scores 76.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 78.0 Portland allows. Portland averages 79.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the 75.8 North Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is shooting 41.4% and averaging 15.2 points for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 9.4 points for North Dakota State.

Tyler Robertson is shooting 49.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Pilots. Tyler Harris is averaging 14.2 points for Portland.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up