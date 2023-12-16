North Dakota State plays Illinois State on 3-game win streak

North Dakota State Bison (7-4) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-4, 2-0 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Dakota State Bison (7-4) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-4, 2-0 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bison take on Illinois State.

The Redbirds have gone 4-1 in home games. Illinois State ranks second in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.6 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Bison are 2-3 on the road. North Dakota State averages 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Illinois State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Illinois State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Redbirds. Darius Burford is averaging 11.2 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.8% for Illinois State.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 13.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Bison. Boden Skunberg is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

