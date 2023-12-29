North Dakota State hosts South Dakota after Bruns’ 26-point outing

South Dakota Coyotes (7-6) at North Dakota State Bison (7-6) Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Dakota Coyotes (7-6) at North Dakota State Bison (7-6)

Fargo, North Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -7.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on the North Dakota State Bison after Paul Bruns scored 26 points in South Dakota’s 69-66 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Bison are 5-0 on their home court. North Dakota State averages 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Coyotes are 1-4 in road games. South Dakota has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Dakota State scores 76.8 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 75.5 South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 8.9 more points per game (79.2) than North Dakota State allows (70.3).

The Bison and Coyotes meet Friday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari White is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 8.8 points. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 13.8 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for North Dakota State.

Bostyn Holt is averaging 11.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Coyotes. Bruns is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 78.4 points, 41.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.