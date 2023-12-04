North Dakota State Bison welcome the San Jose State Spartans on Monday

San Jose State Spartans (5-4) at North Dakota State Bison (4-4) Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

San Jose State Spartans (5-4) at North Dakota State Bison (4-4)

Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents North Dakota State and San Jose State take the court.

The Bison have gone 2-0 at home. North Dakota State has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans have gone 0-3 away from home. San Jose State averages 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

North Dakota State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.2 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 73.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 75.5 North Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boden Skunberg is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for North Dakota State.

Tibet Gorener is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Trey Anderson is averaging 13.2 points for San Jose State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

