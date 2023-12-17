Live Radio
North Dakota State Bison play the Illinois State Redbirds, look for 4th straight victory

The Associated Press

December 17, 2023, 3:43 AM

North Dakota State Bison (7-4) at Illinois State Redbirds (6-4, 2-0 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redbirds -4; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State aims to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bison take on Illinois State.

The Redbirds are 4-1 on their home court. Illinois State ranks third in the MVC in rebounding with 37.8 rebounds. Myles Foster leads the Redbirds with 7.2 boards.

The Bison are 2-3 in road games. North Dakota State scores 79.1 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Illinois State scores 66.2 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 69.4 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Illinois State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalton Banks is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 assists. Darius Burford is shooting 41.8% and averaging 11.2 points for Illinois State.

Boden Skunberg is averaging 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

