North Dakota plays Nebraska after Eaglestaff’s 28-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-4) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-4) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -18.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 28 points in North Dakota’s 79-62 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Cornhuskers have gone 7-1 at home. Nebraska is third in the Big Ten with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 6.9.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-3 on the road. North Dakota is fourth in the Summit League with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Amar Kuljuhovic averaging 7.3.

Nebraska averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game North Dakota allows. North Dakota averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Nebraska gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juwan Gary is averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Brice Williams is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Eli King is averaging 6.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eaglestaff is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 41.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.