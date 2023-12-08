North Carolina Central visits Radford following Antoine’s 30-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) at Radford Highlanders (6-4) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts the…

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-6) at Radford Highlanders (6-4)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts the North Carolina Central Eagles after Bryan Antoine scored 30 points in Radford’s 82-72 victory over the Elon Phoenix.

The Highlanders have gone 3-0 at home. Radford scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-4 in road games. North Carolina Central averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Radford makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). North Carolina Central averages 5.6 more points per game (73.4) than Radford gives up (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: DaQuan Smith averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Kenyon Giles is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.1 points for Radford.

Fred Cleveland Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Po’Boigh King is averaging 14.4 points and 1.5 steals for North Carolina Central.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

