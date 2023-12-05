North Carolina Central visits McKneely and Virginia

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-5) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-1, 1-0 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-5) at Virginia Cavaliers (7-1, 1-0 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -22; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia takes on the North Carolina Central Eagles after Isaac McKneely scored 22 points in Virginia’s 84-62 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Cavaliers are 5-0 on their home court. Virginia ranks second in college basketball giving up 54.0 points per game while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

The Eagles are 2-3 in road games. North Carolina Central averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Virginia averages 66.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 69.4 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 9.9 percentage points higher than the 35.4% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. McKneely is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers for Virginia.

Po’Boigh King is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Ja’Darius Harris is averaging 13.9 points and 2.2 rebounds for North Carolina Central.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.