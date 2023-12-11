North Carolina Central visits Glasper and N.C. A&T

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-8) Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-8)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T plays the North Carolina Central Eagles after Landon Glasper scored 20 points in N.C. A&T’s 75-62 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Aggies have gone 0-1 in home games. N.C. A&T is 0-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 2-5 in road games. North Carolina Central ranks seventh in the MEAC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Po’Boigh King averaging 3.9.

N.C. A&T scores 67.5 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 71.3 North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has given up to its opponents (54.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Glasper averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. Jeremy Robinson is shooting 54.8% and averaging 11.5 points for N.C. A&T.

Fred Cleveland Jr. is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 assists. King is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

