North Carolina Central plays Longwood after Cleveland’s 30-point game

Longwood Lancers (12-1) at North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7) Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers…

Longwood Lancers (12-1) at North Carolina Central Eagles (6-7)

Durham, North Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -5.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays the Longwood Lancers after Fred Cleveland Jr. scored 30 points in North Carolina Central’s 102-50 victory over the Saint Andrews (NC) Knights.

The Eagles are 3-1 in home games. North Carolina Central is the best team in the MEAC with 15.7 fast break points.

The Lancers are 4-1 on the road. Longwood is 9-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Carolina Central makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Longwood averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than North Carolina Central allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cleveland averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Po’Boigh King is shooting 43.2% and averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Walyn Napper is shooting 49.4% and averaging 14.8 points for the Lancers. Johnathan Massie is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Longwood.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Lancers: 10-0, averaging 79.4 points, 40.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.