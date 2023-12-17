North Carolina A&T Aggies face the Jackson State Tigers

Jackson State Tigers (3-7) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-9) Las Vegas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The North…

Jackson State Tigers (3-7) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-9)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina A&T Aggies take on the Jackson State Tigers in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Aggies have a 1-9 record against non-conference oppponents. N.C. A&T is 0-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers have a 3-7 record in non-conference play. Jackson State is 0-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

N.C. A&T averages 68.7 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 81.5 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game N.C. A&T allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is scoring 19.4 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Aggies. Jeremy Robinson is averaging 10.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 54.7% for N.C. A&T.

Ken Evans is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 18.4 points. Jordan O’Neal is averaging 10.7 points for Jackson State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

