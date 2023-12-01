North Carolina A&T Aggies face the Citadel Bulldogs on 6-game slide

Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T…

Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T will try to break its six-game losing streak when the Aggies play Citadel.

The Aggies play their first home game after going 0-6 to start the season. N.C. A&T gives up 93.2 points and has been outscored by 24.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-3 away from home. Citadel is 2-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

N.C. A&T averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Citadel gives up. Citadel’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.3 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (53.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is shooting 34.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Aggies. Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for N.C. A&T.

AJ Smith is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.3 points for the Bulldogs. Elijah Morgan is averaging 12.3 points for Citadel.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

