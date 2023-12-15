North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Texas Southern Tigers square off in Las Vegas, Nevada

Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9) Las Vegas; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The North…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-7) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-9)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Carolina A&T Aggies take on the Texas Southern Tigers at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Aggies have a 0-9 record against non-conference oppponents. N.C. A&T averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 0-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers are 0-7 in non-conference play. Texas Southern averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

N.C. A&T’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game N.C. A&T allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Jeremy Robinson is averaging 11.0 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 52.1% for N.C. A&T.

PJ Henry is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 12.6 points. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 7.4 points for Texas Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.