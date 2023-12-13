Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » North Alabama wins 76-64…

North Alabama wins 76-64 against Charleston Southern

The Associated Press

December 13, 2023, 9:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — KJ Johnson’s 14 points helped North Alabama defeat Charleston Southern 76-64 on Wednesday night.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Lions (6-5). Jacari Lane was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Damien Forrest finished 6 of 11 from the floor to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

The Buccaneers (3-6) were led by RJ Johnson, who recorded 27 points. Daren Patrick added 11 points for Charleston Southern. A’lahn Sumler also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up