North Alabama visits Texas Tech following Isaacs’ 28-point game

North Alabama Lions (6-7) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech…

North Alabama Lions (6-7) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts the North Alabama Lions after Pop Isaacs scored 28 points in Texas Tech’s 96-60 victory over the Sam Houston Bearkats.

The Red Raiders have gone 7-0 in home games. Texas Tech has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 1-6 on the road. North Alabama ranks sixth in the ASUN scoring 34.0 points per game in the paint led by KJ Johnson averaging 7.0.

Texas Tech scores 77.4 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 74.4 North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 12.7 more points per game (77.8) than Texas Tech allows (65.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaacs is averaging 15.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Red Raiders. Joe Toussaint is averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

Tim Smith Jr. is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 9.8 points and 5.7 rebounds. Jacari Lane is averaging 14.7 points and five assists over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 78.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.