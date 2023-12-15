North Alabama visits Early and Tennessee Tech

North Alabama Lions (6-5) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech…

North Alabama Lions (6-5) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech faces the North Alabama Lions after David Early scored 26 points in Tennessee Tech’s 81-74 victory over the Bethel (TN) Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-2 in home games. Tennessee Tech has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 1-4 in road games. North Alabama is fourth in the ASUN with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Damien Forrest averaging 6.3.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game North Alabama allows. North Alabama has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.7% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayvis Harvey is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Golden Eagles. Early is averaging 15.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Jacari Lane is averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 10.1 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

