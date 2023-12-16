North Alabama visits Early and Tennessee Tech

North Alabama Lions (6-5) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions…

North Alabama Lions (6-5) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-7)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -2.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts the North Alabama Lions after David Early scored 26 points in Tennessee Tech’s 81-74 win over the Bethel (TN) Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-2 in home games. Tennessee Tech allows 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Lions are 1-4 on the road. North Alabama is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Tennessee Tech makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than North Alabama has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). North Alabama averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Tennessee Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Early is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 15 points. Jayvis Harvey is averaging 14.6 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

KJ Johnson is averaging 14.5 points for the Lions. Jacari Lane is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.