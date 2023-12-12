North Alabama takes on Charleston Southern following Lane’s 28-point game

North Alabama Lions (5-5) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North…

North Alabama Lions (5-5) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Jacari Lane scored 28 points in North Alabama’s 86-77 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-1 in home games. Charleston Southern is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 0-4 in road games. North Alabama has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game North Alabama gives up. North Alabama scores 7.4 more points per game (80.3) than Charleston Southern gives up to opponents (72.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is scoring 17.1 points per game with 1.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Buccaneers. Taje’ Kelly is averaging 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 49.5% for Charleston Southern.

Lane is averaging 13.7 points and 4.7 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 14.6 points for North Alabama.

